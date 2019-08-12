As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Winslow Capital Management Upped Position; As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Share Price Rose, Mathes Company Raised Its Holding by $359,450

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 138,602 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Pcl accumulated 86,302 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 1,566 shares. Riverhead Management owns 36,928 shares. Hendley And Co Inc owns 15,715 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Guardian Trust accumulated 0.04% or 10,113 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 228,833 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Albion Finance Grp Incorporated Ut stated it has 3,860 shares. New England Investment & Retirement Gp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,112 shares. Riverpark Limited reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Minnesota-based Cahill Fin Advsrs Inc has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgan Stanley invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Canandaigua Bank And has invested 0.66% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Huntington Bancorp accumulated 19,732 shares. 8,366 are owned by Tdam Usa.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,719 shares to 408,061 shares, valued at $175.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 151,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.87M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.05% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 57,600 are owned by Swiss Bank. 89,825 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.05% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 48,627 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 29,034 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 55,018 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 293 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co owns 24,772 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corporation owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co invested in 185,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 151,796 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 1,413 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies’ (JBT) CEO Tom Giacomini on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.