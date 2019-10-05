As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Wetherby Asset Management Increased Position by $723,534; Goldman Sachs Group (Put) (GS) Position Increased by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (GS) by 4850% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 9,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99M shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys 9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 09/03/2018 – China’s Hua Medicine plans $400m Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 07/03/2018 – Report on Business: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 13,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 61,802 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $81,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,100 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 199,589 shares to 300,411 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,789 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

