As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Upped Its Position; As Neogen (NEOG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Decreased Holding by $643,245

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 11,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 16,768 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 28,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 38,488 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.75. About 539,379 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares to 159 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,140 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Cap Lc Adv holds 3.48% or 36,293 shares in its portfolio. 27,007 are owned by Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability. Cim Lc holds 2,312 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Montecito State Bank And reported 1,745 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Scharf Invs Ltd Llc invested in 2,790 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 193,343 are held by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.05% or 8,241 shares in its portfolio. Capital Int stated it has 713,605 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 1.12% or 105,520 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc owns 1.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,967 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,665 shares. Strategic Global Lc invested in 0.05% or 972 shares. Two Creeks Management LP holds 8.69% or 482,868 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 7.48 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 4,263 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 0.28% or 1.23M shares. Brown Ltd Com stated it has 3.68% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Menta Cap Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 3,600 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi has 3,962 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). First Manhattan Commerce owns 2,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 37,761 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated invested in 12,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Parkside Comml Bank Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Neogen Corporation (NEOG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neogen’s Story Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biocept and Atossa Genetics among healthcare gainers; Quorum Health and Can-Fite BioPharma among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 870,872 shares to 7.05 million shares, valued at $664.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 22.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 74.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.16M for 62.08 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.