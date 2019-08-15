As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Cut by $1.30 Million Its Stake; As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Market Valuation Rose, Tyvor Capital Boosted Stake by $10.41 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 282.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 162,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 220,183 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, up from 57,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 61,837 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 75.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 6,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $282.46. About 824,377 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Group 1 Automotive, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Acquires Five New UK Franchises – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “GPI or AN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on April 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Aurora Cannabis, Cleveland-Cliffs, FedEx, Ferrari, Grubhub, Hexo, Proofpoint, Shutterfly, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 22,244 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 15,967 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 26,220 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 24,770 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 4,127 were accumulated by Cim Investment Mangement. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Bancorp Of America De owns 106,429 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 29,174 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 97,000 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Glenmede Trust Na has 84 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Nj holds 294,391 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,832 shares to 41,491 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pr (RNP) by 38,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,742 are held by Wright Invsts Ser. Balasa Dinverno Foltz holds 3,141 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Lc owns 6,170 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 269,102 were reported by Agf. Srs Investment Llc reported 6,758 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.06% or 35,981 shares. Suvretta Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 959,804 shares or 7.4% of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Int Limited Ca holds 8,474 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 30,863 are owned by Navellier And Assoc Inc. Cape Ann State Bank holds 765 shares. Soros Fund Lc invested in 0.77% or 125,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% stake. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru accumulated 65,588 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.