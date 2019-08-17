As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $440,496; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 107,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.67 million, down from 109,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 266,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.85% or 6.34M shares. Verition Fund Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diker Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,424 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 176,782 shares. Tanaka Mgmt reported 110 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.21% or 725,224 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has 1.45% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,023 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 5,669 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maryland Cap Management holds 0.75% or 58,328 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,800 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc accumulated 36,540 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion, Indiana-based fund reported 2,702 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 7,255 shares to 520,456 shares, valued at $58.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 23,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 450 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 3,799 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Girard Partners Limited holds 0.13% or 2,676 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 13,400 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Company reported 1,019 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.1% stake. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2,030 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkwood Limited Liability Co has 0.97% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westfield Capital LP holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 444,365 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 260,254 shares. Birinyi Associates stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,801 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.46% or 6.14 million shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 61,419 shares to 134,071 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).