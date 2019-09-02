As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Raised Its Position; Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $787,488 as Share Price Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 13,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 15,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 696,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, down from 711,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 623,866 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.51 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 39,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.82 million shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company accumulated 1,448 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,112 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 2,984 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 838 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,125 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 1,038 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2.03 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 69,581 shares. Melvin Limited Partnership owns 1.08M shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc owns 212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 217,451 shares to 338,316 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 139,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,699 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,901 activity.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $97.65M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru Incorporated has invested 1.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bb&T accumulated 4,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 375,484 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 353,669 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 14 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 38,600 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 83,450 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.2% or 287,930 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,884 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 222,015 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 11,427 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 17,064 shares to 33,878 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).