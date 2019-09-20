As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Coastline Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $557,130; Skba Capital Management Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $2.76 Million

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 24,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $277.56. About 2.67 million shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 172,555 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, up from 134,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 7.53 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,409 shares. Blume has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Da Davidson And stated it has 39,214 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. New York-based Northstar Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livingston Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,185 shares. Globeflex Lp has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 884,238 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 44,111 shares. Viking Investors L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 2.74 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 22,724 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitsubishi Ufj Communication Ltd holds 0.52% or 530 shares in its portfolio. 747 are owned by Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,711 shares to 102,073 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre by 41,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr A.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,500 shares to 54,450 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,320 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Cap has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Citigroup Incorporated has 1.35M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 884,906 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Financial Advisory Group owns 4,725 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,253 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 1.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bessemer Group reported 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barr E S & invested in 6,167 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Decatur Capital Inc holds 1.76% or 128,920 shares. Foster Motley reported 44,149 shares stake. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.64% or 21,157 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors has invested 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Earnest Partners Ltd Company holds 0% or 708 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Co has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,072 shares.