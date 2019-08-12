As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; As Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 27,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 58,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 31,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 6.11M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 14/03/2018 – PKO BP confirms may spend up to 25 pct of 2017 profit on dividend; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S BIGGEST LENDER PKO BP CEO SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER BANKS CONSOLIDATION; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTION ON BUYBACKS; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 09/04/2018 – BP PLC – BP TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,365 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 48,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, down from 50,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $140.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 145,474 shares to 36,377 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 215,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,115 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares to 41,750 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB).

