As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Raised Its Holding; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) as Share Price Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 2.21M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 11,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,994 shares to 281,925 shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,666 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tap AI-Powered Medical Device Stocks as FDA Bolsters SaMD – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cerner Is A Clear-Cut Growth Story, Investors Need To Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,362 shares to 33,827 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,064 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).