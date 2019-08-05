As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Coastline Trust Co Lowered Its Stake; Renaissance Technologies Increased Its Position in Amber Rd (AMBR) by $1.42 Million

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $14.26 during the last trading session, reaching $279.45. About 2.98 million shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 177,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 861,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR)

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,925 shares to 8,108 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 0.1% stake. 2,722 are owned by Overbrook Mngmt Corp. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company owns 203,744 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 80,706 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsm Capital Ltd stated it has 2.00M shares. Bamco New York stated it has 31,864 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,658 shares. Tctc Limited Co has 4,920 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.68% or 278,484 shares. 5,064 are owned by First Mercantile. Moreover, Allstate has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,822 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Oppenheimer And reported 237,943 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Parametric Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 12,008 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 4,000 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability stated it has 22,735 shares. Gagnon Securities invested in 1.38M shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 33,302 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). King Luther Corporation holds 37,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 1,500 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,438 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Herald Investment Limited holds 2.01% or 910,000 shares.