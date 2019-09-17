As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised Its Position; As Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Price Rose, Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.25 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,037 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 30,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 2.96 million shares traded or 16.99% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ensign Group (ENSG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 22,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The hedge fund held 359,198 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45M, down from 381,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 178,637 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,126 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 3,872 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Capital Ww Invsts has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks invested in 0.05% or 9,053 shares. 2,487 are owned by Cim Ltd Company. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.38% or 158,947 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.02% or 939 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 36 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.04% or 11,765 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.06% or 8,367 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,166 shares. Weiss Multi holds 15,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has 26,798 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 165,850 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLF) by 48,278 shares to 152,823 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,274 shares, and cut its stake in Duke (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Gagnon Securities Llc holds 5.36% or 436,354 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 73,104 shares in its portfolio. Miles Capital has 7,549 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 9,276 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com reported 108,368 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 2.73 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,142 shares. Horizon Inv Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 0.3% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 16 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 291,379 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 4,299 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 173,306 shares to 193,238 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 52,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited.