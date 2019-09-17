As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Aperio Group Upped Position by $2.34 Million; Dudley & Shanley Boosted Its Crane Co. (CR) Holding by $4.10 Million as Stock Declined

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 233,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49M, up from 184,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 161,769 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 351,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.51M, up from 343,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 2.77M shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 6,390 shares to 5,328 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.