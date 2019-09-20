As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted Position; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $16.29 Million; Share Price Declined

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 49.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 139,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 142,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77M, down from 281,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 31,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 75,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25 million, up from 43,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97M shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Investment Mgmt reported 1.28% stake. Carnegie Asset Lc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 800 shares stake. Bartlett & Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 503 shares. Cap Counsel Llc New York accumulated 4,544 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 56,105 shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 314,278 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 405,277 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.22% or 34,440 shares. 44,178 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca. 8,764 are owned by Bessemer Gp Inc. Piedmont Inv holds 42,966 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Lc stated it has 10,861 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 710 shares. 84,000 were accumulated by Aravt Glob Lc.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 11,019 shares to 578,549 shares, valued at $32.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,169 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 6,917 shares to 27,409 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 44,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Inc invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Argent Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 12,265 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 13,487 shares stake. 6,236 are held by Bartlett Com Limited Liability. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 13,460 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 4,159 shares. Pictet North America Advsr holds 0.05% or 2,922 shares. 36,213 were reported by Mason Street. 3,661 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Psagot Investment House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 1,042 shares. Connable Office has 15,929 shares. Bb&T holds 20,507 shares. Next Grp Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 325,700 shares.

