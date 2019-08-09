As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Stake; Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Position Has Boosted by Covey Capital Advisors Llc

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.11. About 365,886 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 49,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 93,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.87M, down from 143,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 2.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Regions Financial reported 167 shares. Nine Masts Cap owns 0.07% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,761 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited invested in 2.7% or 833,289 shares. 5,061 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P. L & S Advsrs Inc holds 6,975 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 190 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 19 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd owns 78,167 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 13,143 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 16,882 shares stake. Moreover, Covey Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has 3.92% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 4,217 were reported by Comerica Comml Bank. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 7,500 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares to 122,999 shares, valued at $30.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.69 million for 46.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.