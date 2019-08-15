As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $1.25 Million; Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Share Value Rose While Jbf Capital Has Cut Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $283.58. About 528,060 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 1.12M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.59 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 70,900 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $77.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 33,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,398 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 7,977 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 75 shares. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company New York has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wespac Advsr Llc reported 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pitcairn Communication has 0.82% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,169 shares. Mai Capital has 31,628 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.71% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nippon Life Global Americas Inc has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc owns 3,482 shares. 1,080 were reported by Intersect Ltd. Renaissance Gru Limited Company invested in 105,520 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 114,957 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.