As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, International Value Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $66.16 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 665,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.89M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mirae Asset Global Investments invested in 0.1% or 248,747 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Llc invested 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spears Abacus Limited Liability owns 723,726 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 440,933 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Etrade Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Finemark Bancorporation Trust owns 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,609 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Republic holds 966,822 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 185,785 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 20,504 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Bank & Trust owns 35,340 shares. Brown Lc holds 0.01% or 9,616 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10,005 shares to 263,246 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).