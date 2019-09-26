As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Profund Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Accredited Investors Upped Its Stake by $353,756 as Stock Rose

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 2.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 41,927 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35 million, up from 36,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 3.45 million shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,166 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 146,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,279 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.11% or 1,000 shares. Mai reported 32,124 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Capital reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brighton Jones holds 7,266 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ithaka Ltd Co has 4.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 89,916 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 150,669 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 14,437 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,308 are owned by Polaris Greystone Finance Group Incorporated Llc. Kdi Cap Partners Limited Liability Com owns 51,708 shares for 5.7% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 23,413 shares. Cls Limited Company owns 4,598 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Associated Banc has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Still Bullish On Adobe Despite Bookings Miss – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,653 shares to 6,603 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,188 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.