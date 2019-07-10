As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Raised by $70.88 Million Its Holding; Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Shareholder Community Bank Cut Position by $396,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 870,845 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”; 25/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo to Buy Novartis JV Stake (Video); 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS REVIEW OF ASSETS REFLECTS FOCUS ON ORAL HEALTH AND OTC DRUGS, REVIEWING OPTIONS FOR NUTRITION CATEGORY; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 266,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $307.19. About 877,321 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 73,957 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,731 shares. Northstar holds 990 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd has 0.78% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 510 shares. Community Bank Na holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Manhattan reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability has 3,797 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Jag Mgmt Lc owns 51,159 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 4,603 shares. 289,946 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com. D L Carlson reported 10,435 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 19,971 shares. 991 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Lc.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Shares for $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Stock or Microsoft Stock: Which Should Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Illustrates Why the Cloud Is a Good Place to Be – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Charter Communications, HCA Healthcare, Micron and Shopify – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe: Solid Results, Yet Overpriced Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 19.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis: A Transformation Story Not To Miss In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.