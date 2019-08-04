As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Monetary Management Group Has Upped Stake by $587,860; Community Trust & Investment Co Position in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60M shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 12,845 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 10,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,630 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,447 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Centre Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,380 shares. Washington-based Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bloom Tree Partners Ltd reported 178,203 shares. Blume has 250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.74M are owned by Brown Advisory. Korea Corporation stated it has 506,003 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 0.01% or 903 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,840 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 450 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.04% or 337 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership reported 25,461 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability holds 1.16% or 59,434 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Decatur Cap holds 43,623 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 68,762 shares. Community Tru & Invest has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.1% or 163,144 shares. Rampart Inv Com Limited Liability Com reported 5,185 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company owns 45,085 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 672,549 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.21% or 454,666 shares. Ariel Invs Llc owns 133,868 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 2,215 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schmidt P J Inv reported 15,338 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Smith Asset Management Grp Lp holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na owns 1.02 million shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares to 214,264 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).