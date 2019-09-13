As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Patten & Patten Has Trimmed Stake by $675,906; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Has Cut Position by $36.53 Million

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 2,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,860 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, down from 46,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $278.23. About 976,704 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 124,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 515,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.03 million, down from 640,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $278.23. About 976,704 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 959,040 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 27,453 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc, California-based fund reported 4,381 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Co reported 46,657 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 595,717 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Edgestream Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ativo Mgmt Lc has 1.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Windward Ca accumulated 1,649 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Aravt Glob Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.87% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 58 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 6,029 shares. Violich Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,250 shares. Golub Grp Limited reported 695 shares. Park Avenue Lc has invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,812 shares to 125,527 shares, valued at $237.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 9,266 shares to 120,499 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

