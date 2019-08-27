As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Maplelane Capital Has Lifted Its Position; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Raised by $2.94 Million Its Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 63,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 290,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.28M, up from 226,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $289.45. About 1.15M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 295.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 70,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 93,779 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 23,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 666,272 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc holds 9,540 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 1.72% or 200,331 shares. Fiduciary Company stated it has 4,891 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt reported 5,275 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 43,671 shares. Eagle Ridge Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 43,623 are held by Decatur Mgmt. Adirondack holds 0.07% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Jag Capital Limited Liability Company reported 51,159 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Barton Inv Mngmt holds 3,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 10,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Capital reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Autus Asset Management Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 27,586 shares. Axiom Intll Ltd De has 399,206 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication holds 0.13% or 33,665 shares. Coastline Tru Co reported 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Manchester Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 1,188 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 29,080 shares in its portfolio. 292,939 were accumulated by Td Asset. 31,442 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company. 2,000 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial Network. Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 39,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,699 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. The Oklahoma-based Cap Advsrs Ok has invested 0.3% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Raymond James Fin Services Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 128,763 shares.