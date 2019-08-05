As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Upped Position by $39.15 Million; Selz Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $6.84 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Finemark Bancorporation And holds 1,248 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.56% or 233,002 shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested in 0.12% or 53,826 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc accumulated 6,909 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research holds 256,735 shares. Clough Cap Partners Lp holds 1.25% or 40,121 shares in its portfolio. Cadian Capital Management Lp reported 88,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.62% or 689,000 shares in its portfolio. International Investors invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Spirit Of America Management Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Selz Ltd invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Advisors Inc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares to 660,563 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 75.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 76,569 shares to 7.49M shares, valued at $344.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 359,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,068 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage.