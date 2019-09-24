As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Upped Position; Thomas Story & Son Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $2.54 Million

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 79,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 158,688 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 79,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 1,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,870 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, up from 28,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marketo leader Lucas exiting Adobe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 867,036 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd has 1.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.74M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 21,350 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv has 30,360 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Osterweis Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vestor Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,605 shares. 3.92 million were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Jensen Management accumulated 53,111 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 75,821 were accumulated by Moody State Bank Division. Ima Wealth holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 895 shares. Smith Asset Gru LP holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 251,054 shares. Associated Banc reported 3,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hudock Cap Group Ltd stated it has 34 shares.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 22,850 shares to 910 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,734 are held by M&R Capital Management. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 3.05 million shares stake. Ruggie Cap reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 87,300 shares. 23,000 are owned by Country Club Trust Company Na. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 915,546 shares. 302,145 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Company. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shine Advisory Service reported 1,016 shares stake. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co holds 67,920 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh invested in 0.23% or 10,391 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,356 shares. Old Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 206,071 shares. Aperio Gru Incorporated Lc owns 353,754 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.