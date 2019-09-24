As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Third Point Raised Its Stake by $7.35 Million; Sonoco (SON) Shareholder Bb&T Upped Its Stake by $410,215 as Share Price Declined

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Sonoco (SON) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 6,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 108,006 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, up from 101,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Sonoco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 630,920 shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.55M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 536,722 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.63% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.19% stake. Sei Co owns 244,136 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prudential Pcl, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 9,099 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.54% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 1.05M shares. Fruth Investment Management reported 41,225 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 18,681 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 1,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Waddell & Reed Finance Inc reported 311,713 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 12,526 shares to 49,031 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,956 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

