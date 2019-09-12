As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Third Point Increased Position by $7.35 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.55M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $280.09. About 1.35M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 57,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.88 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $178.44. About 8.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.57 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.