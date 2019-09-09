As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Its Position; Baker Bros Advisors LP Decreased Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding by $28.79 Million

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (ARRY) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.68M, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 54,533 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 56,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,918 shares to 105,073 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 45,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cwm Limited Company reported 733 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Management Grp Inc has invested 1.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 22,886 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Covington Mngmt holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,752 shares. Btc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trust Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A holds 39,299 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Orrstown has invested 1.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.04% or 3,316 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,317 shares. Cap Ww accumulated 2.43M shares. Winch Advisory Limited Com holds 8,213 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 552,918 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $399.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 617,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).