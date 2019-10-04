As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tiger Management Has Trimmed Holding; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Amazon.Cominc (AMZN) by $47.74 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $276.92. About 2.08M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Amazon.Cominc (AMZN) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 25,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 114,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.99M, up from 88,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Cominc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $14.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.55. About 2.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Hyper Growth Is in Amazon Stockâ€™s Past – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Competition: Is Digital Ocean The Next AWS? – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Is Launching the “Climate Pledge” – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Llc invested in 2.58% or 801 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited owns 600 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corp has 1,313 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc stated it has 2,394 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Guardian has 53,480 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com holds 16.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75,986 shares. Fin Management Professionals holds 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 128 shares. Fairfield Bush Company owns 10,718 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Communications reported 3,086 shares stake. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,825 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability invested in 33,155 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Cypress Management Limited Liability (Wy) holds 2.1% or 931 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited invested 4.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 124,906 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc has 5.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kindermorganinc. (NYSE:KMI) by 112,602 shares to 14.20M shares, valued at $296.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellationbrandsinc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,072 shares, and cut its stake in Kraftheinzco.(The).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset owns 9,495 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt invested 2.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Nj stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Merchants Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,100 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has 766 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 70,000 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetary Management Grp Incorporated Inc holds 9,440 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 297,900 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Com reported 3.74M shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company reported 6,029 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 506 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 79 shares.