As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dodge & Cox Lowered by $452,200 Its Holding; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Holder Roumell Asset Management Raised Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 45,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 1.99M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 331,241 shares traded or 96.83% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 18/04/2018 – ILUKA MAINTAINS SIERRA RUTILE 2018 RUTILE OUTPUT GUIDANCE 160KT; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 13/03/2018 – Sierra Leone frontrunners to contest runoff after first-round stalemate; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -certified tallies; 23/05/2018 – Sumitomo sees Ambatovy, Sierra Gorda metal projects turning profitable within 3 yrs; 09/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: SimCom No.1 Cellular IoT Module Vendor in 2017, but Sierra Wireless leads in End User Value and Market; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION HEAD CONTEH SAYS IN BROADCAST; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – PROVIDED A STATEMENT OF CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL BODY ASKS COURT TO POSTPONE VOTE: AFP

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 76,474 shares to 455,152 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Promising Internet of Things Stocks for 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Could This IoT Stock Become the Next Cypress Semiconductor? – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Sierra Wireless Appoints Jim Ryan Senior Vice President, Strategic Partner Growth – Financial Post” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Sierra Wireless Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Wireless Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.94 million shares to 44.59 million shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Tru accumulated 0.04% or 1,561 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.63 million shares. Capital Interest Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,282 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,984 shares stake. Asset Management One Limited owns 252,036 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs Inc owns 2,230 shares. Violich Mngmt holds 3,125 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Grp Incorporated has 1.36% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,845 shares. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 413,640 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Karp Capital Mgmt reported 8,860 shares stake. Nordea Management Ab has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 821,686 shares. Mai Capital owns 31,628 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Doliver LP accumulated 4,937 shares or 0.53% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 832 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.