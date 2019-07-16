As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Allen Investment Management Increased Its Position; Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,112 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 12,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $308.76. About 889,381 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc analyzed 2,315 shares as the company's stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,818 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 73,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $127.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares to 112,809 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.71 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year's $3.08 per share. IBM's profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.71 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

