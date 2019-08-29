As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increased by $10.93 Million Its Position; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.51. About 143,288 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $285.59. About 576,331 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital invested in 0.5% or 338,348 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T Corporation holds 47,771 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 0.05% or 1,272 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & New York holds 1.83% or 250,153 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 891,754 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 43,671 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has 35,996 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Co owns 1,537 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.77% or 125,000 shares. Motco owns 1,834 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) stated it has 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,196 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,045 shares to 42,113 shares, valued at $49.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,119 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.81 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

