As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Upped Stake by $17.00 Million; Medicines Co (MDCO) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Raised Its Holding by $2.70 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 63,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 290,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.28M, up from 226,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $287.6. About 1.12M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 440,636 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 76C; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 30/04/2018 – The Medicines Company Presents New Data at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 10.85 PCT Y/Y AT 1.06 BLN YUAN; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO MDCO.O – APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER OF COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness Immunometabolism to Develop; 17/04/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS BOARD ELECTS LIU YONG AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares to 930,000 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il has invested 1.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 765 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc holds 2.42% or 289,947 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hsbc Public Lc holds 453,782 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 28,440 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hartford Management Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Windward Mngmt Ca invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 2,144 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,626 shares. Perkins Coie holds 800 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reilly Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Asset Mngmt One Co invested in 0.36% or 252,036 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37.97 million activity.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.50 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.

