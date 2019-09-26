As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosted Holding by $383,964; Cambridge Financial Group Has Increased Kroger Co (KR) Holding

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 30,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $284.42. About 3.20M shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 33,775 shares as the company's stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 220,530 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79B, up from 186,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 3.36 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S Value (IUSV) by 200,141 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $75.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Trust (VV) by 417,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.79M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 50 shares to 32,867 shares, valued at $6.83B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,119 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).