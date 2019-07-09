As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Its Position; Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,533 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, down from 56,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.91 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 104,384 shares to 109,084 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 184,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Another Possible Earnings Beat On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLK, MA, ADBE, ORCL – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BHP, Foot Locker, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. 21,258 shares valued at $4.95 million were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.