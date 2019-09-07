As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Holds Position in Woodward (WWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 506.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 5,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 7,131 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, up from 1,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 217,489 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17 million shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $542.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 396,436 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,514 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs has 2,506 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,665 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 50,014 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has 2.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 26,169 shares. Icon Advisers Co invested in 0.59% or 21,999 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Inc holds 8,395 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 230 shares. Newbrook Advisors Lp invested in 6.19% or 285,664 shares. Palestra Cap Ltd Liability owns 413,640 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 907 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 135,459 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank holds 0% or 407 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NANO or WWD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Woodward (WWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Eulav Asset has invested 0.4% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 42,000 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 11,957 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 35,300 shares. Victory holds 0.12% or 570,728 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Garrison Bradford & Inc holds 3.66% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 45,520 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.02% stake. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 98,072 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 151,679 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 7,179 shares to 1,710 shares, valued at $164,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 145,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,963 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).