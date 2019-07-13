As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stock Declined While Orinda Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $481,744

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 30,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 340,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.54 million shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,514 shares to 2,440 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 45,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,354 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million was made by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Nierenberg Michael. Shares for $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Net Lease Inc by 67,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.38M for 7.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.