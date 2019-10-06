As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Ithaka Group Decreased Holding by $997,542; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake Has Lifted by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 89,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, down from 93,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 305,666 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, up from 280,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 1.36 million shares traded or 84.20% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,619 shares to 83,727 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Still Bullish On Adobe Despite Bookings Miss – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Replace FAANGs With Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman owns 2,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marvin And Palmer invested in 4.78% or 24,465 shares. Hartwell J M Lp stated it has 7,277 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Asset One Com Ltd has invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,487 are held by Cim Limited Co. Motco has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 37,675 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Cap Svcs Of America has 3.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 75,827 shares. Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 20,548 shares. Ci Invs owns 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,200 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 3.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited holds 45,653 shares. Greystone Managed Incorporated stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give Up on Nokia Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “China Mobile’s Two Main Rivals Could Merge Soon – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Mobile: The Defensive 5G Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.