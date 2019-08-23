As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Holder Clarivest Asset Management Lowered by $5.33 Million Its Position; Strategic Financial Services Boosted Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $2.82 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 289,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.27M, down from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $284.52. About 1.53 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 1.88M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,229 shares to 5,241 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 59,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.74 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,246 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings.