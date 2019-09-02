As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Edgewood Management Has Increased Holding by $12.93 Million; As Xencor (XNCR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Redmile Group Decreased Its Stake by $1.49 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 244,977 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 48,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Co Inc holds 0.06% or 7,958 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.33% or 2,144 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 252,036 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Lc reported 0.67% stake. The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest has invested 0.85% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest reported 0.09% stake. Two Sigma Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 428 shares. Park Natl Oh owns 0.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,738 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 9,845 shares. Selz Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 965 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Welch & Forbes Lc has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares to 134,510 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 135,762 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $74.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 EPS, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 209,324 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 505,932 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 27,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm invested in 0% or 236,899 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 511,328 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 270,989 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 66,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 50,229 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 69,783 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 297,655 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 72,382 shares. Morgan Stanley has 9,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio.