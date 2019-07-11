As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Eastern Bank Has Trimmed by $2.67 Million Its Holding; Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Raised Position

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 1.46M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/03/2018 – Swiss Giant Novartis Teams Up With Canadian Marijuana Startup; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – IF MID-APRIL EXCHANGE RATES PREVAIL FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, CURRENCY IMPACT FOR YEAR WOULD BE POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AND POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON CORE…; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says $8.7 bln Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS “LOOKING HARD” AT U.S. SOLID GENERICS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS 2018 GROUP AND DIVISION OUTLOOKS CONFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 10,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,066 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 80,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $183.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,012 shares to 135,670 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 65,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,351 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (IEF).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24.

