As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Coatue Management Has Raised Stake; Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A (WLH) as Valuation Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.77M, up from 733,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A (WLH) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 518,950 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 473,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 142,475 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,458 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 610 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.31% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,075 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 191,421 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.94 million shares. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 961,789 shares. 5,275 are held by Duff Phelps Management. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,504 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,245 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset Management Corp has invested 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,827 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 3,250 are held by Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 25,461 shares or 1% of the stock. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1,020 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Charter Communications, HCA Healthcare, Micron and Shopify – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: USM, ADBE, PLNT – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For SCIU – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. $10.19 million worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 381,610 shares to 21,135 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,996 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).