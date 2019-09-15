As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Amalgamated Bank Decreased Its Stake by $2.80 Million; Valero Energy (VLO) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Cut Its Stake

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 33,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 121,553 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41M, down from 154,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32 million shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 9,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 64,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.06 million, down from 74,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire" on March 21, 2019

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92M for 12.36 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.