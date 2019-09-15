As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Decreased by $328,692 Its Position; Premier Asset Managment Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Raised by $10.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 5,904 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 7,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 4.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.51% or 211,912 shares in its portfolio. Karp Cap Corp accumulated 8,936 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Central Asset Investments And Management (Hk) Ltd has 4.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Next Fin holds 0.13% or 4,068 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 1,253 shares. Parnassus Ca invested in 71,021 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.23% or 14,748 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 934 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 594 shares. Ci Invs has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 21,526 shares stake. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Millennium Management Ltd Company accumulated 501,762 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,105 shares to 47,242 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 121,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Company invested in 4,622 shares. Cypress Grp invested in 1,600 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Company owns 0.28% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,204 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 26,475 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru reported 909,201 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 16,516 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 17,654 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 1,694 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 1.06% or 27,585 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Montecito Natl Bank And stated it has 8,791 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 33,330 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca, a California-based fund reported 3.37 million shares.