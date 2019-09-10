As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Lowered Stake by $4.35 Million; Live Your Vision Raised Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $413,010; Shares Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $276.33. About 2.05M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 16.93 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 173,649 shares to 820,613 shares, valued at $26.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC) by 19,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,893 shares, and cut its stake in X (DBEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

