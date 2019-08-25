As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Stake by $3.02 Million; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $1.52 Million as Stock Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 233,726 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29 million, down from 245,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 13,434 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sivik Glob Health Ltd Llc has 60,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 2,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 10,642 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability reported 7,177 shares stake. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.2% or 7,437 shares. Abrams Capital Management Lp reported 6.75M shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs stated it has 525,139 shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.05% or 262,809 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Yakira Inc holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 108,816 shares. 37,951 are held by Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 8,925 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N.V. by 7,195 shares to 28,425 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc. by 37,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Appleton Prns Inc Ma owns 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,043 shares. American Natl Insurance Tx accumulated 1.1% or 78,254 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 4.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 327,395 shares. 86 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsrs. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 3.79% or 19.33M shares. Diligent Ltd Llc invested in 6,971 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.2% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 169,355 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James Finance Advsrs stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 28,514 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ithaka Limited Liability Corporation invested in 93,309 shares. Oppenheimer And Co has 7,958 shares.