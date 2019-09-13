As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Family Capital Trust Co Decreased Position by $5.10 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Park Presidio Capital Boosted Its Holding

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40 million, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $278.02. About 2.96M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.84 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,500 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $29.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

