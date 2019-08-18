As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Increased by $381,710 Its Stake; As Revlon (REV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Cut by $3.46 Million Its Holding

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 333,073 shares traded or 157.05% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.48; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Revlon and Hovnanian; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 86C; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Lc holds 1,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 1,092 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Maplelane Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 290,001 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 38,599 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory has 6,073 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs has 17,731 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Carroll Associate has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baltimore reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yorktown Mngmt Research Communications Inc has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Com invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 65,588 are owned by Finemark Bankshares Tru. Veritable LP owns 22,617 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revlon missed estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Revlon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “REV Group to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrial Conference on August 6, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Revlon Inc.: Revlon to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host a Conference Call on August 8, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma reported 18,982 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 10,584 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,556 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Profit Management Lc reported 129,297 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 18,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) or 13,483 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 3,520 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 32,379 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 775 shares. Axa reported 41,500 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 631,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 49,178 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 89,779 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.