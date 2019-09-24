As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Position; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.96 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 10,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32M, down from 65,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $290.45. About 982,763 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 396,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 936,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.80 million, up from 540,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.21 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “$925M acquisition of Roper Technologies’ subsidiary killed – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $18.60 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Reports Election of Debora Spar to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The ECB's Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha" on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 30, 2019.

