As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stralem & Co Has Cut Its Holding; Sawgrass Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Five Below Com (FIVE) by $1.33 Million

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc Com (FIVE) by 433% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 10,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 2,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121.56. About 552,120 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,680 shares to 89,041 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Suncoast Equity Mgmt has 84,641 shares for 5% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 200,570 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.27% or 6,216 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.47% or 1,139 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt reported 1,450 shares. Goelzer Invest Management reported 9,522 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 0.03% stake. Davis R M invested in 0.02% or 1,566 shares. Burney Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cls Investments Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,243 shares. Park Oh invested in 37,738 shares. 46 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Llc. Element Capital Ltd has 8,808 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 157,793 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Tci Wealth reported 274 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,498 shares. Buckingham Capital holds 117,974 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association reported 10,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,008 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 154,880 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 62,894 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 253,359 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.04% or 1.25M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Panagora Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 151,255 shares. Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 1,884 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14,295 shares to 60,160 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,669 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

