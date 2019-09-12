As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Position; Apache (APA) Shareholder Qv Investors Decreased Position

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 224,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 413,046 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, down from 637,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.94 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Was $615 Millio

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34 million, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 1.59M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 199,955 shares to 821,890 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 157,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by LOWE JOHN E. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,504 are owned by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc. Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 4,421 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.01% or 62,917 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 10,489 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 31,251 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 2.52M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 4,857 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). National Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). The Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.9% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 22,427 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Communications has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 2,300 shares. Macquarie holds 0% or 8,342 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. De Burlo Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 67,000 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability invested in 33,151 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc has 43,319 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Group holds 0.81% or 9,874 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management holds 50,787 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Westwood Corporation Il stated it has 12,600 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 24,061 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 98,100 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Riverhead Lc reported 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 17,747 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 10,405 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 501,762 are owned by Millennium Lc.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,515 shares to 97,535 shares, valued at $182.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 318,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83 million for 44.04 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.