As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Hilltop Holdings Raised by $391,020 Its Position; As Regions Finl New (RF) Share Price Rose, Salzhauer Michael Has Lifted Position by $1.57 Million

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 1,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 1,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.36M shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 243.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 111,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 157,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 45,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49M shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Partners reported 0.25% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.4% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 67,069 shares. Plancorp Limited Co stated it has 0.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Greatmark Invest Prns, Georgia-based fund reported 10,069 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech reported 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 14.59M shares. Invesco invested in 10.44M shares. Forest Hill Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 435,059 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 0.05% or 32,533 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 28,227 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 23,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Capital Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 391,804 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,351 shares to 2,485 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,492 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,437 shares. Field And Main Fincl Bank owns 0.79% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,930 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.01% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Limited Liability Company holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,173 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested in 4.05% or 56,105 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.49% or 595,717 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 1,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A & reported 1.13% stake. Tctc Ltd accumulated 4,920 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 925,000 were reported by Third Point Ltd Llc. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 113,130 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested in 0.65% or 14,760 shares. Glenmede Company Na has 44,186 shares. Iberiabank holds 34,159 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).